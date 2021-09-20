AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $149.43 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $153.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

