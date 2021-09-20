Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $224,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Catalent by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.