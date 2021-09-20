Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 5,878 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,802. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99.

