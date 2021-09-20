Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.67. 9,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

