Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $81.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.72. 10,328,163 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

