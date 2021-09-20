iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $191,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.09. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,827. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $290.44 and a one year high of $432.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.54.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

