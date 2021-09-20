-$0.21 EPS Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total value of $578,843.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock worth $60,857,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 113.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $12.66 on Monday, hitting $281.54. 11,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.73. Bill.com has a one year low of $84.73 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

