Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of BILL traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.73. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $84.73 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total transaction of $578,843.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $578,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock worth $60,857,211. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

