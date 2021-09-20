Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SGAM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

