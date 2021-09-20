Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,343. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

