SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SSNC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

