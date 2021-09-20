Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 2,018 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.17. 19,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $65.48 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

