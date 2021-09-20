Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 8,220 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,860 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

