Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 11,295 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 2.09% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $6,536,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.58. 481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.10. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $116.06.

