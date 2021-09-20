Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 203,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,499. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

