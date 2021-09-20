Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

