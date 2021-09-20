Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock valued at $61,257,406. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $254.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

