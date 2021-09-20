Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla stock traded down $23.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $735.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.55 and a 200-day moving average of $669.66. The firm has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.99, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

