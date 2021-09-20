Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,593 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 19.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $129,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,018. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

