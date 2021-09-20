$0.32 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,151. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

