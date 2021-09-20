LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $165.59

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.59, but opened at $171.99. LHC Group shares last traded at $167.97, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
