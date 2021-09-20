LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $165.59

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.59, but opened at $171.99. LHC Group shares last traded at $167.97, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

