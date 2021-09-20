Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.21

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $739.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

