Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $303.80

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $303.80, but opened at $313.29. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

