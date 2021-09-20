Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.91 on Monday, hitting $272.83. 13,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -313.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,544 shares of company stock worth $25,959,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.