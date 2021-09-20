Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Increases By 31.4%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CEMI. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.