Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Increases By 31.4%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEMI. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

