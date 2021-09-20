Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 8,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,729. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

