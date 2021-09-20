Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of BHG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,106,972 shares of company stock worth $36,505,568.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,376,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

