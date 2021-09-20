Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 7,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

