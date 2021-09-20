Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $63.08

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

SAIL stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,987 shares of company stock worth $4,437,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

