Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.09. 20,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

