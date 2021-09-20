Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. 40,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,131. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,025. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

