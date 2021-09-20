Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,454 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. 18,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

