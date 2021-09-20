Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.78. 4,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

