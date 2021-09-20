Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

ENB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,038. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.