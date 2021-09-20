ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $29.30. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 49,284 shares trading hands.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.