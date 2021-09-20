Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $440.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $450.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

