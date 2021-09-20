Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.20. Kaltura shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 536 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

