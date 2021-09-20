Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 590,919 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $659,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $153.75 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.03.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

