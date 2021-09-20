Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $50.58

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.58, but opened at $47.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 438 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $614.99 million, a P/E ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 82,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.