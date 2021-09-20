Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $120.37

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.37, but opened at $122.94. Natera shares last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

