Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.6 days.

OTCMKTS NNCSF remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Nanosonics has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

