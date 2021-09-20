Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.13. 36,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,617. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

