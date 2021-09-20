Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,019 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PPL were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

