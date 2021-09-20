NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 328,153 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,153 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

