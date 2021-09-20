Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,952,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 662,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 264,818 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Eaton stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

