Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Update

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,530,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

