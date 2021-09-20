65,450 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 83.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $13,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 25,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

