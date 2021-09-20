Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

