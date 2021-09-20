Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $596.80 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $609.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

