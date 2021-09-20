Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 7,002 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

